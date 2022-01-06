Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALFVY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Shares of ALFVY opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $44.34.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.