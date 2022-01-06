Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) vs. Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Head to Head Review

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) and Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan International and Algoma Steel Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan International $1.26 billion 0.54 -$60.39 million $0.08 137.50 Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Algoma Steel Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Titan International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Titan International and Algoma Steel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Titan International presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 31.82%. Algoma Steel Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.43%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than Titan International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Titan International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Titan International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Titan International and Algoma Steel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan International 0.29% 13.29% 2.11% Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment. The Earthmoving and Construction segment produces rims, wheels and tires for various types of off the road earthmoving, mining, military and construction equipment, including skid steers, aerial lifts, cranes, graders and levelers, scrapers, self-propelled shovel loaders, articulated dump trucks, load transporters, haul trucks, and backhoe loaders, crawler tractors, lattice cranes, shovels, and hydraulic excavators. The Consumer segment manufactures truck tires in Latin America and light truck tires in Russia; and also offers select products for turf and golf cart applications. The company was founded by John A. Stillwell in 1890 and is headquartered in Quincy, IL.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

