Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 115.8% from the November 30th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ALYA opened at $2.46 on Thursday. Alithya Group has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $136.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 164.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares during the period. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alithya Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

