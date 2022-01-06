Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Gap Up to $13.57

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.57, but opened at $14.20. Allbirds shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 12,125 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Get Allbirds alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.27.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Allbirds Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.