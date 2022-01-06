Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

ABTX opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 174.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 75,098 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 45,649 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,736,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,370,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

