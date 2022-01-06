Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALGT. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $176.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.17. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,375,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,483,000 after acquiring an additional 186,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after acquiring an additional 159,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after acquiring an additional 156,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

