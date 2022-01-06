Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Reaches One Day Volume of $31,203.00

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001443 BTC on major exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $617,711.17 and $31,203.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00060308 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00068351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.31 or 0.07753612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00075363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,714.46 or 0.99867496 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

