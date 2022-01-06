AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.37

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 3093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

ALVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get AlloVir alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $134,194.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $192,826.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,400. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 64.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 24.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 168.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 20.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.