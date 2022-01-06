Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Short Interest Update

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the November 30th total of 204,800 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a current ratio of 17.90. Alpha Teknova has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TKNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Teknova by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

