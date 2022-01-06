Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Philipp Schindler Sells 3,834 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,845.76, for a total value of $10,910,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, November 5th, Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60.

GOOG stock opened at $2,753.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,929.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,808.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,137,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

