Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amundi bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Alphabet by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after acquiring an additional 637,153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,887.99 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,696.10 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,919.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2,782.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

