Alphr finance Tops One Day Volume of $19,993.00 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $222,262.95 and approximately $19,993.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00062761 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00074011 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.23 or 0.07892086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00076574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,300.17 or 0.99768216 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

