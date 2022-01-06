Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 508.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ATGN stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a PE ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 1.01. Altigen Communications has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.75.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
