Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 508.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ATGN stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a PE ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 1.01. Altigen Communications has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

AltiGen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through the North America, and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment comprises of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

