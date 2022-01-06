Amalgamated Bank Buys 2,023 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,782,000 after purchasing an additional 475,058 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,858,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after purchasing an additional 443,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

TGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

NYSE TGI opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

