Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,912,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,590,000 after purchasing an additional 895,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,531,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,650,000 after purchasing an additional 609,663 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,048.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,597,000 after purchasing an additional 517,092 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,868,000 after purchasing an additional 415,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.69 and a beta of -1.04. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.80 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

