Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,235,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,870,000 after acquiring an additional 115,487 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,896,000 after acquiring an additional 402,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after acquiring an additional 68,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,574,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.