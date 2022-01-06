Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in National Bank were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in National Bank by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBHC. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.97. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.68 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $610,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

