Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OUT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.