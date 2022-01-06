Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,043 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,141 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.11. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,867,938.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,803. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.