AMATEN (AMA) Market Capitalization Reaches $633,236.41

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One AMATEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0836 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. AMATEN has a total market capitalization of $633,236.41 and approximately $10.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AMATEN has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00058502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AMATEN

AMATEN (AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

