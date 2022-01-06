Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,287.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,460.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,438.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,174.44.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.