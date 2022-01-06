Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $4,000.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,174.44.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,287.14 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,460.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,438.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.