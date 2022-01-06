Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $175.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMBA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $165.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.73. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $541,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,739,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

