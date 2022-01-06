Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Position Reduced by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amcor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327,182 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after buying an additional 1,924,057 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Amcor by 44.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,573,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,952,000 after buying an additional 1,095,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amcor by 189.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,665,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after buying an additional 1,090,275 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

