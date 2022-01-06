American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for American Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $9.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

AXP stock opened at $171.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.42 and its 200-day moving average is $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in American Express by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.