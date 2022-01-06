American Investment Services Inc. Acquires 175 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 9,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 132,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 64,954 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 17,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.37. 628,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,371,711. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

