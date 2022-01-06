American Investment Services Inc. Acquires 684 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 25,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,667. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.84.

