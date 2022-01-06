American Investment Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

DFAS stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.27. 950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,887. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.03.

