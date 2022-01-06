Americana Partners LLC Buys New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.73.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

