Americana Partners LLC Buys Shares of 32,600 Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

VMO opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.59. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

