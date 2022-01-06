Americana Partners LLC Invests $614,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 9,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,258,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,268,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 267,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 95,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $306.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Truist increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

