Americana Partners LLC Takes Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,057,000 after acquiring an additional 846,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avista by 57.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 238,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after acquiring an additional 186,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avista by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,487,000 after buying an additional 126,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avista by 4,167.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 123,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista stock opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is 75.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.