Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $362.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $305.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $327.50.

NYSE:AMP opened at $314.94 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $323.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after buying an additional 662,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,775,000 after buying an additional 29,863 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,696,000 after buying an additional 53,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after buying an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

