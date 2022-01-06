Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Amgen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 20,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,891,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Amgen by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 360,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,636,000 after buying an additional 70,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.25. 58,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,453. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.87 and its 200-day moving average is $222.02. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.