Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.33

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.33 and last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMFPF. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $541.32 million during the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 8.32%.

Amplifon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

