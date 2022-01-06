Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 159.5% in December

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 159.5% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CTXAF remained flat at $$21.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 733. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. Ampol has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

About Ampol

Ampol Ltd. engages in the supply of transport fuels. It offers business services, fuels,, fuel cards, lubricants and oils, and oil finder. It operates through the Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment comprises of revenues and costs associated with fuels and shop offerings at Caltex’s network of stores, as well as royalties and franchise fees on remaining franchise stores.

