Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Down 10.9%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s share price dropped 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 341,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,508,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

AMRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 90.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,717,000 after buying an additional 10,873,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 82.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 370.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 945.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,663,000 after buying an additional 1,583,392 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Amyris in the second quarter valued at $23,981,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

