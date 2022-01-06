Analysts Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. American Software reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

American Software stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.73. 1,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,889. The company has a market cap of $856.50 million, a P/E ratio of 75.86 and a beta of 0.68. American Software has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 387.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

