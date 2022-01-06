Analysts Anticipate Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to announce sales of $11.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.70 million and the lowest is $11.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year sales of $43.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.68 million to $43.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $62.82 million, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $66.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gambling.com Group.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%. The business had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gambling.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

GAMB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.95. 1,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,008. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $274,000.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.