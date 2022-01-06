Analysts Anticipate GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report $383.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $384.94 million and the lowest is $380.92 million. GoPro posted sales of $357.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

GPRO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 47,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,192. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.10. GoPro has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $51,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,525. 20.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GoPro in the first quarter worth $282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GoPro by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GoPro by 2.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in GoPro by 16.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in GoPro in the second quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

