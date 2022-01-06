Analysts Anticipate HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HeadHunter Group’s earnings. HeadHunter Group posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HeadHunter Group.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HHR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 92.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,477 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,443,000 after purchasing an additional 994,047 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after purchasing an additional 710,771 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 258.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 699,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,176,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HHR traded down $7.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.11. 305,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.06. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $68.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.69.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeadHunter Group (HHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.