Analysts Anticipate Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.53 Million

Brokerages expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will announce sales of $28.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.25 million and the highest is $28.80 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $30.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year sales of $114.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.26 million to $115.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $111.50 million, with estimates ranging from $108.69 million to $114.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 186,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORRF traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,842. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $284.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

