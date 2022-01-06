Analysts Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to report $13.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the highest is $24.00 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 131,500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $17.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $27.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.67 million, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. 299,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,110. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.80. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $7.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 378,559 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 520,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 32,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

