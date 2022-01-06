Analysts Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Post Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the lowest is $2.55. Lennar posted earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $15.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.80 to $16.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $18.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS.

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $110.81 on Thursday. Lennar has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.84. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

