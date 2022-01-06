Analysts Expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. TC Energy reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TC Energy.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

TRP opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $41.21 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.6986 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in TC Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TC Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TC Energy (TRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.