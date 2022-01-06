Analysts Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.88 Million

Equities analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to announce sales of $265.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.40 million and the lowest is $261.20 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $231.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

SMPL opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,999 shares of company stock worth $17,384,845. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

