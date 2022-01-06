Analysts Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Tilly’s posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

TLYS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,896. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $491.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

In related news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 360,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 103,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly's

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

