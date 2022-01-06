Analysts Issue Forecasts for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,007 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 991.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 282,474 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,867,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

