Analysts Offer Predictions for Ambarella, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ambarella in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.14.

Shares of AMBA opened at $165.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.73. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,739,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $908,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

