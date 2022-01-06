Analysts Set Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Target Price at $25.21

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,688,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,992,000 after acquiring an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,591,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 209,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 188,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,346,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after acquiring an additional 109,860 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $20.85 on Monday. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -139.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.